Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.78 and its 200-day moving average is $309.56. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

