Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,093,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $6,562,000. Ally Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $841.70 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $829.56 and its 200-day moving average is $820.64. The stock has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

