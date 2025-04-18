Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $35.74 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,715 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Equity ETF were worth $35,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGE. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGE opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 million and a PE ratio of 22.96. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $27.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

