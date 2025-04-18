Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 7,246 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $45,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:STT opened at $81.39 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

