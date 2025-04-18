Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $50,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

