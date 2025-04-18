Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Adams Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.26.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

