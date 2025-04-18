Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Adams Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.26.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
