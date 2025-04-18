Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,089 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 108,269 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 13.9 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.