The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hershey by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $177.00 to $146.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.35.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

