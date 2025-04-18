Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Viper Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

