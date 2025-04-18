Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

