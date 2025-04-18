Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,387 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $64,115,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,095,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 1,718,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vipshop by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after buying an additional 908,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

