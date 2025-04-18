Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3,482.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,789 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Valaris were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Valaris by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valaris by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.06. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

