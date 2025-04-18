Mariner LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. FFG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.79.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

