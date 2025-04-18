Analysts Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $1,390.81

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,398.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,123,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $1,390.90 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,458.37. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,352.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,267.35.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

