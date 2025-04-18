Synovus Financial Corp Has $307,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,919,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

