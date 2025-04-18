Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

