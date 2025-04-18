Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VVV stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

