Barclays PLC Sells 15,440 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $426.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

