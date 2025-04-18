Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Timken were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi raised its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

