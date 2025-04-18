Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,923 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

