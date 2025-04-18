Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 93,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.