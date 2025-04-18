Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,189 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after buying an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 486.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 713,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 591,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after purchasing an additional 589,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.