Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,104 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $336,426,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,434,000 after acquiring an additional 548,086 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,384,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,487,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,252,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 406,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

