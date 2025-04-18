2,792 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of THG opened at $161.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.66 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

