10,966 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Rayonier by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RYN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

