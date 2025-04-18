Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,074 ($14.25) and last traded at GBX 1,068.64 ($14.18). 894,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 873,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.49).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 945.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunelm Group plc will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.