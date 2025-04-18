Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Should You Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.88 and last traded at C$10.82. 404,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 82,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.9 %
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.