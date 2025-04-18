De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Up 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 131.57 ($1.75). Approximately 51,964,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,925% from the average daily volume of 1,290,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.49).

De La Rue Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,110.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.82. The company has a market capitalization of £249.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37.

About De La Rue

