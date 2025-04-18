AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 1,515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment.

