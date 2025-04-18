AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,600 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 1,515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,860,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AB International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. AB International Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About AB International Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB International Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.