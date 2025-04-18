ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ageas SA/NV Price Performance
AGESY opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $61.40.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
