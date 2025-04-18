Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 target price on CAVA Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $86.03 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 187.03 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

