Invesco Ltd. Acquires 30,389 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,389 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $34,916,000. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,925,000 after buying an additional 145,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WLY opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.