Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Symbotic by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $120,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.16. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,660 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $54,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,919.38. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,663 shares of company stock worth $1,653,063. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.53, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.