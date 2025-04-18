Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.6 %

ATGE stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.77. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

