Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,703 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $28,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,060,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INDB. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

