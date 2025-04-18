Invesco Ltd. Sells 197,008 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,901,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Enlight Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $114.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

