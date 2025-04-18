Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $30,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 425,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter worth $167,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

NYSE BANC opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

