Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,738,518 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $29,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

Shares of DT stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

