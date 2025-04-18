Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $30,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tanger by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 697,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tanger by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 276,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 134.48%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

