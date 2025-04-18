Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $32,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Laureate Education by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laureate Education by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

