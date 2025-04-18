Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells $1,780,548.16 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $162.16 and a 1-year high of $228.12.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.