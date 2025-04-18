Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Acquires $499,991.10 in Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,941.10. The trade was a 4.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 6.1 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.17 and a beta of 0.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Calavo Growers's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

