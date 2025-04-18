Insider Selling: Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells 5,139 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $753,891.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YUM opened at $143.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 54.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after buying an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

