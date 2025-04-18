Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells $1,154,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,249.86. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00.

CWAN stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after buying an additional 830,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 386,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 94,454 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

