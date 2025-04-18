Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Sells 41,760 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.66, for a total value of $10,133,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total value of $10,911,052.80.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $2,073,808.68.

Shares of ONC stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.97. Beigene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $287.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price objective on Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Wednesday.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

