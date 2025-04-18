Top Medical Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, and Johnson & Johnson are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and healthcare services. Investors often view these stocks as defensive assets due to the ongoing demand for healthcare products and innovations in treatment, even during economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $585.18. 1,713,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $438.50 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.83.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,635,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,663,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.06. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $762.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,140. The firm has a market cap of $370.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.11.

