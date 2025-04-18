Mark David Brazeal Sells 25,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

AVGO opened at $170.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 350,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,017,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

