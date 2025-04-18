Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, American Airlines Group, MP Materials, Hims & Hers Health, MARA, and Rocket Lab USA are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies that have a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. They offer a balance of stability and growth potential, providing investors with a middle ground between the rapid expansion potential of small-cap firms and the steady performance of large-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 74,292,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,220,297. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. 97,795,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,530,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

AAL traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 52,319,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,632,496. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

NYSE:MP traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,725. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.24. 12,405,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,600,996. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 18,414,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,198,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,931,156. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

