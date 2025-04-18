Top Apparel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, NIKE, Target, and Kroger are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares in companies that design, produce, and market clothing, footwear, and accessories. They represent investments in the retail and manufacturing sectors of fashion, with their performance often tied to consumer trends, economic conditions, and seasonal buying patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,304,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,657,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $981.07. 695,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $981.61 and its 200-day moving average is $950.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $532.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,461. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. 5,057,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $164.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,634,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,357,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,012. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Recommended Stories