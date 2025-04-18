KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Stock Up 3.7 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $1,767,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oddity Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.